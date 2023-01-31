News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police want to speak to this man regarding dinosaur bone theft in Butxon

Buxton Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak following the theft of dinosaur bones during a burglary raid.

By Lucy Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:26am

Officers investigating a burglary in Buxton have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Facebook on January 29 a picture of this man.

They said: “The incident occurred between 27 and 29 December when a large quantity of items including two guitars, a mandolin, jewellery, power tools and fossils including dinosaur bones were stolen from a property in Hardwick Square West.“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the burglary as he may be able to help with their enquiries.”Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police either on Facebook, Twitter or 101 quoting the crime reference number 22*757342.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Police want to speak to this man regarding a burglary on Buxton. Pic Buxton Police.