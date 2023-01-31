Officers investigating a burglary in Buxton have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Facebook on January 29 a picture of this man.

They said: “The incident occurred between 27 and 29 December when a large quantity of items including two guitars, a mandolin, jewellery, power tools and fossils including dinosaur bones were stolen from a property in Hardwick Square West.“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the burglary as he may be able to help with their enquiries.”Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police either on Facebook, Twitter or 101 quoting the crime reference number 22*757342.