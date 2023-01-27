Police want to speak to man regarding 'incident' in Buxton town centre
Police want to speak to a man in connection with an incident which took place in Buxton town centre.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an incident in Buxton town centre.“If you know who he is, please contact us, quoting the crime reference number of 22000511866.”
Contact the police on 101, via Facebook, Twitter, the force’s website or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.
Advertisement
Advertisement