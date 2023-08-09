Police urge witnesses to come forward after parking machine stolen from car park at popular Peak District tourist spot

Officers are investigating an early-hours raid that saw a parking machine stolen from a Peak District car park – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The incident took place at around 2.40am at the Oddfellows Road car park in Hathersage on Tuesday, August 8.

Following the theft of the parking machine, a number of empty power tools boxes were recovered from the scene.

Officers have launched an investigation into the theft.

Officers are calling on anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or those with information, to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*490188:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101