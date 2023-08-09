Police urge witnesses to come forward after parking machine stolen from car park at popular Peak District tourist spot

The incident took place at around 2.40am at the Oddfellows Road car park in Hathersage on Tuesday, August 8.
Following the theft of the parking machine, a number of empty power tools boxes were recovered from the scene.
Officers are calling on anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or those with information, to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*490188:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.