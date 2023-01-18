Police in Fairfield say they are listening to the residents to tackle anti social behaviour and drug dealing.

In a newsletter issued to Fairfield residents by the Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team it says the force has listened to residents concerns and are taking action to tackle problems which matter to the community.

Residents highlighted concerns about drug dealing and taking.

The newsletter states: “We have been working closely with partner agencies to try and tackle the anti social behaviour which goes hand in hand with this problem as we know it affects all areas of our communities.

"We have conducted warrants at locations where this sort of behaviour is occurring and we continue to target person of interest where drugs are concerned.

"As always we do this best with your support. The information that comes from the communities is vital in building up the intelligence picture that then allows us to do our job.

"The work on drugs is ongoing.”The local policing team have also been working with schools to ensure young people are educated in road safety and talking to parents and carers at drop off and pick up time to highlight the importance of parking appropriately.

To help tackle anti social behaviour in young people the safer neighbourhood team is working with pupils from Fairfield Junior School where they are delivering the mini police initiative.