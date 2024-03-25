Police tackle problem parking and people starting fires across Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol yesterday (Sunday, March 24) – anti-social parking and the use of fires by the road side.

An SNT spokesperson said: “With regards the use of fires at the roadside or any open land in the High Peak, this is prohibited under the Public Space Protection Order.

“The Order is intended is to help to stop or reduce activities that have had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality, namely the starting of fires in grass and moorland areas. Such fires can contribute to climate change and result in risk to life, damage to biodiversity, habitats and property – as well as a loss of income from tourism and other land uses.

