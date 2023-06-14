Police stop driver of McLaren supercar in Derbyshire town – who thought they were “exempt from number plate”
The driver of a McLaren supercar was reported for driving without a front number plate – after being stopped by police in a Derbyshire town.
On Monday, June 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Glossop when they spotted a McLaren supercar.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This vehicle was travelling amongst a host of other supercars (all with plates) but seemed to think that they were exempt from a front number plate.”
The driver was subsequently reported by DRPU officers for the offence.