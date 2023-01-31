Police release CCTV image after attempted burglary in Buxton
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Buxton.
A force spokseperson said: “The incident occurred just before 1am on Monday January, 23 at a property in the Higher Buxton area.
“Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may be able to help with their enquiries.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 22000757342.