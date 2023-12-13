Police promise tough response after Hope Valley primary school repeatedly targeted by offenders

Officers have launched an investigation into a series of incidents at a Derbyshire primary school – and said the offences “will not be tolerated.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of regular trespass within the grounds of Hope Primary School’s play area in the village of Hope.

An SNT spokesperson said: “It is believed that a group of individuals have been trespassing on to school grounds, breaking and entering the play equipment sheds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. The sheds have damaged and equipment displaced in the process.”

Hope Primary School has become a target for offenders.