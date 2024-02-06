Police patrols increase after thieves break into a number of cars in the High Peak
Officers have received reports that parked vehicles were broken into in the New Mills area and property was stolen from them.
The incidents happened between 10 pm and midnight on Sunday, February 4 and the vehicles were parked on Mellor Road, Low Leighton Road and Batemill Road in New Mills and on New Mills Road in Hayfield.
Officers were in the areas affected yesterday (February 5) and patrols will continue in a bid to prevent further break-ins.
Police are now appealing for any CCTV, Video door bell or Dash Cam footage from the time of the break-ins that shows any suspicious behaviour in the area.
Anyone who has the footage needed or has noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the force on the below methods.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website