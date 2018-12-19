Police officer's disappointment after day of road safety checks in Buxton

A police officer has spoken of his disappointment after carrying out a road safety operation in Buxton.

PC Rowland of the CREST Derbyshire team has spent the day in the town today (Wednesday) as part of a Safe Drive operation, aimed at raising awareness of road safety and staying legal on the roads.

And after stopping a number of drivers for a variety of offences, including not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving, he tweeted a message saying: "Well.. people of #Buxton you have disappointed me. Far too many traffic offences in one day. Stay legal people, it's not difficult! We are trying to reduce accidents in #Derbyshire but first, help yourselves! #ArriveAlive #RoadSafety #Police."

He also included a video message saying that officers will continue to crackdown on drivers breaking the law and will take them to court.