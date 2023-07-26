Police make two arrests as campaign to tackle serious crime in Buxton launches

Officers have arrested two people as part of Project Unity.

A warrant was executed at a property in Fairfield Road, Buxton, on Monday, July 24. A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A woman in her 20s who was wanted on a recall to prison notice was also arrested.

Neighbourhood officers also knocked on doors to encourage local residents to complete a survey highlighting any issues and concerns as part of Project Unity.

The results from this survey will be used to understand the issues that are impacting the community, and how the force can work with partner agencies to remedy this and support those affected.

Project Unity seeks to address the issues caused by serious organised crime in Buxton through a partnership approach, using the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method from the Home Office.

The ‘Clear’ approach will see intelligence-led police activity in the area, aiming to disrupt criminal groups and the supply of illegal drugs.

Sergeant Patrick Haley, from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This activity demonstrates that Project Unity will have targeted action to improve the lives of local people in Buxton and stop those committing crime in the area.

“Drugs crimes have a large ‘ripple affect’ affecting a wide range of victims, from increased theft and burglaries to young and vulnerable people being exploited.