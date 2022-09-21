Police issue 29-hour dispersal order for Buxton town centre

The dispersal order runs from 4pm today Wednesday September, 21 to 9pm tomorrow Thursday September, 22 and allows police to disperse people from certain areas if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, and to take anyone under 16 back to their home.

Sergeant Iwan Matheson from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Both the police and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have received several calls to fires being lit in bins and post boxes by a small number of young people in the town centre.

“These fires can be extremely dangerous, and each call takes a fire engine or police car away from someone who could really need it.

“I'm asking parents and carers in the Buxton area to ensure that they know what their children and young people are up to and to advise them on the dangers of fire.

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased presence from police and fire officers within the town centre over the next few days and we are reminding them that if they come across a fire to call 999 and ask for the fire service.”

The dispersal order covers all of Pavilion Gardens, The Springs Shopping Centre as well as Spring Gardens, Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, Higher Buxton and Cote Heath Park.

A dispersal order can only be authorised for up to 48 hours but can be extended for a further 48 hours if needed.

