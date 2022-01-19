Police investigating graffiti at High Peak MP's office release CCTV image

Officers said the man, seen wearing a hooded top, is believed to have walked past while the crime was taking place at the office on Market Street in Whaley Bridge at just after 11pm on Saturday January 15.

They are keen to speak to the man pictured, as well as anyone else who saw what happened, and anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 220*0030645, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to the man pictured after graffiti was sprayed on the office of High Peak MP Robert Largan.