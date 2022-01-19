Police investigating graffiti at High Peak MP's office release CCTV image
Police investigating graffiti sprayed on the office of High Peak MP Robert Largan have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
Officers said the man, seen wearing a hooded top, is believed to have walked past while the crime was taking place at the office on Market Street in Whaley Bridge at just after 11pm on Saturday January 15.
They are keen to speak to the man pictured, as well as anyone else who saw what happened, and anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 220*0030645, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
