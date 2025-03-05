Police increase patrols in effort to tackle anti-social incidents at historic hotel in Derbyshire town – including graffiti and guests being disturbed

Officers are working to tackle a spate of anti-social behaviour disrupting both staff and guests at a prominent hotel in a Derbyshire town.

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at The Crescent Hotel and its surrounding areas yesterday evening (Tuesday, March 4) – following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour, including excessive noise, graffiti and disturbing both staff and guests at the hotel.

“Officers are continuing to monitor the situation and increasing patrols in the area to deter further issues. We urge the community to report any issues directly to us so we can take appropriate action.”

Police were called to reports that a number of anti-social incidents had taken place.Police were called to reports that a number of anti-social incidents had taken place.
The Grade I listed Georgian building was one of the first purpose-built hotels to be constructed across the country – which was reopened in 2020 after having sat empty for almost 30 years.

