Police in Derbyshire warn of rising number of thieves targeting churches

Derbyshire’s churches are under increasing danger from thieves according to officers in the county.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 1:53 pm

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has reported that they are seeing a rise in thefts from churches across the county.

They said that, largely, thieves have been targeting churches in order to steal flag stones and lead.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “If you see anything suspicious around a church, please report it on 101, or 999 if it's happening there and then.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire residents are being urged to be vigilant around their local churches.

“If you think it's suspicious, it probably is.”