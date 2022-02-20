Police in Derbyshire warn of rising number of thieves targeting churches

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has reported that they are seeing a rise in thefts from churches across the county.

They said that, largely, thieves have been targeting churches in order to steal flag stones and lead.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “If you see anything suspicious around a church, please report it on 101, or 999 if it's happening there and then.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire residents are being urged to be vigilant around their local churches.