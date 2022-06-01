Police hunt man, jailed for life, on the run from Derbyshire prison

Alan Paul Steel absonded from the Derbyshire prison

Alan Paul Steel left HMP Sudbury open prison in Derbyshire at around 1.15am on Tuesday (31 May).

The 41-year-old, who is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, is described as white, 6ft tall, clean shaven and with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Steel, or believes they know of his current location, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*311680:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.