Police want to talk to this man who is a witness to a crime which happened in Spring Gardens

Police hunt for witness key to Buxton investigation after teenager threatened
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating an altercation in Buxton, have released an image of a witness that may be able to help with the investigation.
The incident happened on Monday January, 29 at around 4.15pm in Iceland, Spring Gardens, Buxton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Buxton Police said: “The victim went into Iceland and spoke to a member of staff, a 17-year-old girl then entered the shop soon after and allegedly threatened the victim and then left the shop.
“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have witnessed the incident and it is believed he spoke to the victim afterwards and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.”
Police say if this person, or you know this person they should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting 24000058954.