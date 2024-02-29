Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating an altercation in Buxton, have released an image of a witness that may be able to help with the investigation.

The incident happened on Monday January, 29 at around 4.15pm in Iceland, Spring Gardens, Buxton.

A spokesperson for Buxton Police said: “The victim went into Iceland and spoke to a member of staff, a 17-year-old girl then entered the shop soon after and allegedly threatened the victim and then left the shop.

Police want to talk to this man who is a witness to a crime which happened in Spring Gardens

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have witnessed the incident and it is believed he spoke to the victim afterwards and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.”