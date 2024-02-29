Police want to talk to this man who is a witness to a crime which happened in Spring Gardens

News you can trust since 1852
Police hunt for witness key to Buxton investigation after teenager threatened

Buxton police want to speak to a witness who may be able to help with their investigation after a teenager was threatened.
By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Officers investigating an altercation in Buxton, have released an image of a witness that may be able to help with the investigation.

The incident happened on Monday January, 29 at around 4.15pm in Iceland, Spring Gardens, Buxton.

A spokesperson for Buxton Police said: “The victim went into Iceland and spoke to a member of staff, a 17-year-old girl then entered the shop soon after and allegedly threatened the victim and then left the shop.

Police want to talk to this man who is a witness to a crime which happened in Spring GardensPolice want to talk to this man who is a witness to a crime which happened in Spring Gardens
“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have witnessed the incident and it is believed he spoke to the victim afterwards and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.”

Police say if this person, or you know this person they should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting 24000058954.