Police hunt Derbyshire dog owner after sheep had ear mauled off and suffered ‘severe’ injury during vicious attack

Police are urging the public to help them locate a dog owner after a sheep suffered ‘severe’ injuries during an attack in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident during which a sheep was attacked by a dog on farmland close to Hathersage town centre.

The sheep was mauled between 8.00am on Sunday, November 13 and 8.00am on Monday, November 14. It had its right ear ripped off and sustained severe damage to its right eye.

Officers are now attempting to trace the owner of the dog, who left the scene without speaking to the farmer.

Officers are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

If you have any information, email the DRCT via [email protected], quoting reference number 22000655913.