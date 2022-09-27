Police dispersal order used in Buxton town centre

Buxton Police were given additional powers last week after bins and post boxes were set alight by young people.

The dispersal order was issued at 4pm on Wednesday September, 21 and ran until to 9pm Thursday September, 22.

Sergeant Iwan Matheson from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On Wednesday evening officers dispersed a group of six young people from the Buxton town centre.

A 29-hour dispersal order in Buxton town centre saw six people moved out of the area.

“Officers used powers granted to them under the dispersal order that was put in place following a series of fires that had been set in bins and post boxes.”

The dispersal order covered all of Pavilion Gardens, The Springs Shopping Centre as well as Spring Gardens, Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, Higher Buxton and Cote Heath Park.

It allowed police to disperse people from certain areas if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, and to take anyone under 16 back to their home.

Sergeant Matheson added: “Since the group was dispersed there have been no further issues in the town.”However, officers continue to monitor the situation and will act quickly should further issues arise.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support over the past days and would reiterate my message that if you are concerned about anti-social behaviour in the town, please report incidents to the force to ensure that we have the most up to date information and officers can be deployed where necessary.”