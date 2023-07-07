News you can trust since 1852
Police cut through door with saw as warrant executed at Peak District house

Derbyshire police used a saw to cut their way into a home as they executed a search warrant at a suspect’s address.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team executed the warrant and recovered a number of significant items and the female was remanded into custody.

In the evening, officers again responded to information of suspected drug activity. This led to a male from outside of the area being arrested, while drugs and cash were recovered.

Investigations continue into both of the incidents.

Officers used a saw to get into a property and seized a number of items. Photo Buxton SNTOfficers used a saw to get into a property and seized a number of items. Photo Buxton SNT
