Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were deployed to Chatsworth House.

This joint operation came after complaints were made about sheep worrying, anti-social behaviour and littering.

Officers were on hand to provide education on the countryside code, with an SNT spokesperson saying: “We all have a responsibility to protect the countryside now and for future generations. Please respect those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside.”

Chatsworth House has seen a spate of crime in recent days.

Visitors were reminded to keep to footpaths to protect crops and wildlife, and to leave gates and any property as you find them. Officers also urged drivers and cyclists to stop or slow down for horses, walkers and farm animals – and to give them plenty of room.

People were urged to keep away from machinery and farm animals – and not to feed livestock, horses or wild animals.