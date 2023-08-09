Officers are searching for a woman after receiving reports of a dog attack at a Derbyshire reservoir.

Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team are seeking information regarding an incident of a dog attacking another dog and causing minor injuries to the owner.

This happened on June 12 2023 at Bottoms Reservoir, Woodhead Road, Glossop – between 12.00pm and 12.10pm.

Officers have released an image of the person they wish to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident.

This is the woman that officers wish to speak to.

If you have information about the incident or the owner of the offending dog, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*358436:Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101