News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
2 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
3 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
3 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
3 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Police appeal to trace pair after woman attacked in Derbyshire town centre takeaway

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a man and woman after an assault at a Derbyshire takeaway.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

At 3.30am on Sunday, March 12, a woman was attacked in the Norfolk Pizza takeaway in Norfolk Street, Glossop.

The victim was punched in the face and was left with swelling following the assault.

Today, officers have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to – as they may have important information regarding the incident.

These are the individuals that officers wish to locate.These are the individuals that officers wish to locate.
These are the individuals that officers wish to locate.
Most Popular

READ THIS: “Devastating”: Chesterfield church forced to close after 200 years

If you can identify the man and woman pictured here, you witnessed the attack or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*151620:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.