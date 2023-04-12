Police appeal to trace pair after woman attacked in Derbyshire town centre takeaway
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a man and woman after an assault at a Derbyshire takeaway.
At 3.30am on Sunday, March 12, a woman was attacked in the Norfolk Pizza takeaway in Norfolk Street, Glossop.
The victim was punched in the face and was left with swelling following the assault.
Today, officers have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to – as they may have important information regarding the incident.
If you can identify the man and woman pictured here, you witnessed the attack or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*151620:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.