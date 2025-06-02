Police appeal to trace pair after livestock worrying incident in Peak District
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team has launched an investigation into a livestock worrying incident in Calver – which occurred at around 2.00pm on May 19.
A team spokesperson said: “We are seeking to identify a male and female suspected of livestock worrying following an incident in Calver – where the spaniel type dog they had with them worried 19 cows over a twenty-minute period whilst off the lead on farmland.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000288817:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.