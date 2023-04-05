Police appeal to keep homes secure and car keys out of sight following series of burglaries in Buxton

Detectives are investigating a series of incidents that happened in Buxton in the early hours of Tuesday, April 5.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen someone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles between 1 am and 5 am on April 4 around Lismore Road, Dovedale Crescent and Cavendish Avenue in Buxton.

Following the incidents, Buxton SNT has appealed to homeowners in the Buxton and Burbage area.

Buxton SNT shared following advice with the homeowners in the area:

• Keep windows and doors locked and secure at all times, whether you are in or out of your home.

• Keep valuables out of sight and out of reach of cat flaps, letterboxes, downstairs doors and windows.

• Leave your car keys in a secure place and not on a key hook.

• Use outdoor security lighting.

• Make your home look occupied when you are out – draw your curtains, leave a lamp on or leave a radio playing.

• If it will be dark before you get home, set your lights on timers.

• Consider fitting a burglar alarm - make sure it is installed properly by a reputable firm and is working. Also remember to set it before you leave home, or if you’re going to sleep.

• Keep gates, garages, sheds or outbuildings secure.

• What’s in your garden that could potentially aid a burglar? Lock away ladders and gardening tools to prevent them being used to access your home.

• Never leave a spare key outside of your house – burglars know the usual hiding spots.

• Consider installing a video doorbell or CCTV to help you know who’s outside your property.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents that can help officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the force using the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101