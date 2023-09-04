News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal launched as CCTV images released following road rage incident in Buxton

Officers are appealing for help to identify a man following a road rage incident in Buxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

Police were called to a road rage incident on Fairfield Road just after 2.30pm on August 14.

Now Buxton SNT has shared a CCTV image and have appealed for help to identify the man who could help with their enquiries.

Anybody with any information that could help officers is asked the contact call 101 or contact the force using the Contact Us section on their website quoting reference number 230000504789.