Officers were called to the house in Station Road in Bakewell at 8.20am, on Thursday, May 25, following a report of a burglary between midnight and 6am the same morning.

Two sets of car keys were taken from the property along with a blue BMW X5, registration starting with FG20.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact the force as the information they have could be important to the investigation. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

