Police appeal for witnesses after man attempts to rob woman in her 60s at supermarket in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after an alleged attempted robbery on a woman in her 60s at a Derbyshire supermarket.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to the Aldi supermarket in Ashford Road, Bakewell, just before 6.00pm on Wednesday, June 21 – following reports that a man had tried to steal a handbag.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was approached by a man who attempted to take her bag – before fleeing empty-handed.

The incident occurred at the Aldi supermarket in Bakewell.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*381517:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.