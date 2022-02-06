Police appeal for help after rare bikes stolen from Derbyshire shed

Two burglars broke into the garden shed of a property in Moorhall, Bakewell at 11.50pm on January 25.

The burglars were disturbed by the owners but managed to get away with the two bikes – a Propain Tyee CF 27.5, which are rare in the UK – and a Trek Powerfly E-bike.

Do you have any information about this incident? Have you seen anyone behaving suspiciously with bikes in the area? Or have you been offered similar bikes for sale?

Have you seen these bikes?

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Darragh Cannard quoting reference number 22*49050.

•Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

•Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

•Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us

•Phone – call 101.