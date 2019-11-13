Police appeal for help after Land Rovers stolen from High Peak

Police investigating the theft of two Land Rovers in the High Peak have appealed for information.

The Land Rover Defenders were stolen from Whitehough, near Chinley, sometime between 9pm on Monday, November 11 and 6.30am on Tuesday, November 12.

The vehicles were stolen from the High Peak area. Pic: Buxton Police SNT.

One is a white 110 XS TD and the other a 90 TDS in green.

Did you notice anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between these times?

Or did you notice any vehicles matching these descriptions travelling locally?

If so, call police quoting crime reference number 19*605349.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

