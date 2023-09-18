News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal following break-in at Co-op store in High Peak

Police are appealing for information following and break-in at the Co-op shop in High Peak.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
The incident happened just before 2am on Saturday, September 16, at the Co-op, Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-frith. Offenders forced entry through the rear security shutters and broke into the store.

Police investigation is ongoing and officers have appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the location and at the relevant time to come forward.

Officers are also hoping to see CCTV, Dash Cam or Ring Doorbell type footage from or near the area.

Anyone who has any information or footage that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 23*576098.

You can send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.