Police appeal as two teenage girls killed in horror crash

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a horror crash which killed two teenage girls.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT- 1 min read

Officers were called to Buxton Road West, near Lyme Park, in Disley, following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a red Ford Fiesta in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two passengers in the Vauxhall Corsa, a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl sadly passed away at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two other passengers of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 18-year-old man from Cheadle, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital for further checks to injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 20-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further checks. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has knowledge of the movements of the cars that night, or dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML 1503647 or call 101.