Three men are believed to have entered the property on Queen’s Road, Fairfield, at around 8pm on Thursday, January 11.

The victim discovered the men in his home, and they assaulted him before leaving the property. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are now not thought to be serious. Nothing was stolen.

The men are described as all wearing black long-sleeved t-shirts, face coverings and black trousers.

One of the men spoke with what is believed to be a Manchester accent. He is described as being around 5ft 10in or 5ft 11in, and of a stocky build.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed the men, or any vehicles in the area, around the time of the incident.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or has any information, is asked to contact the force on the details below, with reference 24*22752:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101