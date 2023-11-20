Police appeal after woman targeted by two men in Buxton during attempted robbery
The incident happened at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 18 on Broad Walk, Buxton when officers were called to reports that two men approached a woman in an attempt to take her belongings. They then made off in the direction of the Old Hall.
Investigations are currently ongoing and officers are seeking information from anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or may have further information relating to this offence.
Anyone who has any information that could help with the enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting the reference number 23000714776. The officer in the case is - PC 15337 Shipley who can be contacted via telephone at 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.