Police appeal after woman bitten on face by dog in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a woman was bitten on the face by a dog in Buxton.

A man woman and child were walking along Nunsfield Road with a boxer type dog on a lead at around 2.20pm on November 11.

The victim told police she asked to stroke the dog, which jumped up and bit her below the mouth, causing minor injuries.

Police are keen to speak to the owners of the dog or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*546555 and the name of the officer in the case PC Clarke, by calling 101, or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.