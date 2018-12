Police are appealing for witnesses after windows were smashed at a Buxton flat

At around 7.45pm on Thursday, December 27, two men were seen using some sort of bat or bar to smash windows at a ground floor flat in Cross Street.

People inside the flat at the time were not injured

People inside the flat at the time were not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Joe Hartshorn on 101, quoting reference 18000627332, or send him a message via the online contact form.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.