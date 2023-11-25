Officers are appealing for information after a burglary in Bradwell.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 19 at approximately 10.30pm at a business on Netherside, Bradwell, Hope Valley.

Two men broke in through the back of the property and stole a till that contained a large amount of cash.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, specifically those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area and anyone who may have come across a discarded till.

Anyone who has information that can help with this investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below contact methods and quote reference 23**715449: