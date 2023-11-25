Police appeal after till with large amount of cash stolen from business in the Peak District
The incident happened on Sunday, November 19 at approximately 10.30pm at a business on Netherside, Bradwell, Hope Valley.
Two men broke in through the back of the property and stole a till that contained a large amount of cash.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, specifically those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area and anyone who may have come across a discarded till.
Anyone who has information that can help with this investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below contact methods and quote reference 23**715449:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
- You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.