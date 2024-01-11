Officers are appealing for information to trace two men who stole a motorhome in Leek and drove into Buxton.

Following the theft of a motorhome from Leek on January 2, it was driven to Buxton and abandoned at the entrance to Green Lane, off the A53 at 6.05pm.

The suspects then got into a white Audi A1 or A3.

Officers believe that somewhere in Buxton, the men stopped and changed the number plates on their vehicle before leaving the town.

This could have been anywhere in Buxton, but is most likely to be somewhere off Green Lane. Officers think this happened between 6.05pm and 6.30pm. They may have also done the same thing in the hours before the theft of the motorhome.