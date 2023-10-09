Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a robbery.

Derbyshire Police were called to a shop in Lightwood Road in Buxton just after 7.45pm on Wednesday, October 4 – following reports of a robbery.

A man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before demanding money. He left the scene with cash and tobacco, heading onto Hogshaw Recreation Ground.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident, and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the robbery to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

If you have information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*617202:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form