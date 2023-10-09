News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal after staff threatened during robbery at shop in Buxton

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a robbery.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to a shop in Lightwood Road in Buxton just after 7.45pm on Wednesday, October 4 – following reports of a robbery.

A man entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before demanding money. He left the scene with cash and tobacco, heading onto Hogshaw Recreation Ground.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident, and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the robbery to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

If you have information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*617202:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101