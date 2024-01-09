Police are looking for a group of people following an incident in Buxton town centre.

The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday, December 10 and saw a shop window in High Street smashed.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a group of people who they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the group of men is asked to contact the force including reference 23*758764.