Police appeal after shop window smashed in Buxton town centre
Police are looking for a group of people following an incident in Buxton town centre.
The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday, December 10 and saw a shop window in High Street smashed.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a group of people who they want to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone who recognises the group of men is asked to contact the force including reference 23*758764.
You can send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page or call 101.