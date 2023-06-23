Police appeal after reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in memorial park in High Peak

Officers were called to a report of criminal damage at Memorial Park in Whaley Bridge just after 8 pm on Tuesday, June 20.

A section of bunting attached to a tree, had been removed and thrown into the river between the evening on Friday, June 16 and Monday morning, June 19.

Officers from Buxton SNT have been out and about in Whaley Bridge on Thursday, June 22, following reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in the memorial park.

Patrols continued into the night across the High Peak and officers appealed to residents to stay safe and report any suspicious activity.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing and officers urge anyone who witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious happening in the park over that weekend to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*378960, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.