Police appeal after public order offence at High Peak supermarket

Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing for information regarding the offence at Tesco in Whaley Bridge.

The team said they would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with the offence.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 21*627826, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.