Police appeal after off-road biker assaults woman in High Peak
Police are appealing for information following an assault in the High Peak.
A woman was videoing a group of off-road bikers on a lane in Rowarth just after 2 pm on Sunday, April 9, when one of the group attempted to grab her mobile phone before punching her.
Officers are now keen to speak to the people seen in the image as they may have information that could help with their investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who knows who they are, or has any other information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000214405:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Advertisement
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Advertisement
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.