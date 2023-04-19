A woman was videoing a group of off-road bikers on a lane in Rowarth just after 2 pm on Sunday, April 9, when one of the group attempted to grab her mobile phone before punching her.

Officers are now keen to speak to the people seen in the image as they may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who knows who they are, or has any other information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000214405:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101