Police appeal after dog walker exposed himself to girls in Buxton

The incident occurred between 5pm and 5.15pm on Tuesday October 19.

Two young girls saw the man, who was walking a medium sized brown dog, at the junction of Tongue Lane and Boarstones Lane, in Fairfield, police said.

The man was white, of average build and had blonde hair. He was wearing a green coat and grey jeans.

Police are appealing for information after a dog walker exposed himself to two young girls in Buxton

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch. Of particular interest are any homeowners with CCTV in the area that may have captured images of the man – or drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage.