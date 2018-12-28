Police appeal after antique fruit machine is stolen from Buxton shop

Police are appealing for information after an antique fruit machine was stolen from a Buxton shop.

The small, table top sized antique fruit machine, branded ‘Rainbow Falls’, was stolen during a burglary at a shop at Grove Parade, on Terrace Road, sometime between Tuesday, December 11 and Saturday, December 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101

The rear door to the shop had been forced.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting the reference number 18*607841 and name of the officer in the case, PC Jonathan Blaiklock, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.