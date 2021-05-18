Police appeal after altercation between two groups in Buxton

Officers said the incident occurred at around midnight last night (Monday) when the groups were seen having an altercation near to the Wye Bridge public house on Fairfield Road. The incident then continued on to the Palace Hotel.

The group were then seen running off in the direction of the railway station.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

