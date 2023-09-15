News you can trust since 1852
Peak District blaze that engulfed several cars sparks investigation – as police appeal for witnesses

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into a Peak District blaze that destroyed a number of cars.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
The fire occurred on Friday, September 8 in a lay-by along New Road, Bamford – between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.

The blaze spread to several other parked vehicles, causing extensive damage to them. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling across Bamford Moor between Yorkshire Bridge and Stanage Edge at the time of the incident.

A number of vehicles were caught up in the blaze. Credit: Hathersage Fire StationA number of vehicles were caught up in the blaze. Credit: Hathersage Fire Station
A number of vehicles were caught up in the blaze. Credit: Hathersage Fire Station

Those who saw anything at the time, or anyone with either information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000559138:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.