Peak District blaze that engulfed several cars sparks investigation – as police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fire occurred on Friday, September 8 in a lay-by along New Road, Bamford – between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.
The blaze spread to several other parked vehicles, causing extensive damage to them. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling across Bamford Moor between Yorkshire Bridge and Stanage Edge at the time of the incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Those who saw anything at the time, or anyone with either information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000559138:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.