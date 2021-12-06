Patrols stepped up and appeal for CCTV footage after sexual assaults in Buxton

Plain clothes officers and high visibility patrols will take place in the town as enquiries into the incidents continue.

Officers are investigating three assaults, the most recent of which took place on Friday evening (December 3) close to the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road at around 11.30pm.

A woman in her 30s was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by a man wearing dark clothing. He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, white and with stubble.

Police are stepping up patrols after a series of sexual assaults in Buxton

Two other incidents are also being linked to Friday’s assault.

The first took place in the Pavilion Gardens at around 10pm on November 17 when a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man. He was described as white, aged between 40 and 50, with a stubbly beard. He was around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall and was wearing a dark puffer jacket and a dark cap.

Two days later, on November 19, a man attempted to grab a woman in her 40s on Byron Street. The victim described the man as wearing camouflage trousers, a thick red checked lumberjack jacket with a black hood and a black face covering.

Police are now appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage from the following streets for each of the incidents:

Friday December 3 between 11pm and 1am:

London Road

A515

Harpur Hill Road

Friday November 19 between 11.45pm and 12.30am the following day:

Dale Road

New Market Street

Byron Street

Heath Road

Wednesday November 17 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm:

Macclesfield Road Buxton

Bath Road

Broad walk

Burlington Road

Detective Sergeant Jesse Conquest said: “These three incidents have understandably caused concern in the area and the force is taking the reports seriously.

“High visibility patrols, as well as plain clothes officers, are working across the town and I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to those officers they see on the street.

“I would also urge anyone who lives on the above roads, or has a business with CCTV, to check any footage that they may have that could assist with the investigation.

“Also of interest are any drivers who may have been in the areas at the times detailed above and may have dashcam footage that captured anything that may be of interest to officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been approached, or been concerned by, the behaviour of a man in the area and has not reported it to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference 21000705684, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.