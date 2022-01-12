Patrols stepped up after woman injured during attempted dog theft in High Peak

The woman had been walking her dog in the Tintwistle area during the evening of Friday January 7. She was at the junction of Conduit Street and West Street between 7.40pm and 7.50pm when she approached by a man who demanded she gave him her dog.

It is believed the man then tried to take the lead of the dog, and during the process the woman suffered a cut to her hand and hip.

He was not successful in taking the dog, and the woman’s injury is not thought to be serious.

Police are stepping up patrols after an attempted dog theft in the High Peak

The man is described as around 5ft 5in tall, and of slim to medium build. He had been wearing dark clothing with a hood up and a face covering. It is thought he spoke with a local accent and had a deep voice.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and may have noticed anything suspicious.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at that time to contact them.

Inspector Dave Parker is in charge of policing in the High Peak. He said: “The victim was understandably left shaken following this distressing incident, and we would urge anyone who may have noticed a man matching this description in the area around that time to get in touch.

“We understand that this report may make people feel alarmed, and so officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing team are increasing patrols to the area. Please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns.”

Inspector Parker added: “We would also like to reassure residents that reports of dog thefts within Derbyshire do remain low, however all reports of this nature will be taken seriously, and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to report it to us as soon as possible.”