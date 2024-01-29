News you can trust since 1852
Pair of men arrested on suspicion of hunting wild animals with dogs in Peak District

Officers arrested two men in the Peak District – on suspicion of using dogs to hunt wild animals.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT
On Thursday, January 25, officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) made two arrests at Hurdlow in the Peak District.

A pair of men were taken into custody on suspicion of hunting wild mammals with dogs, as well as other related offences.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “The pair were part of a group who had travelled from outside the county to commit wildlife crime on Derbyshire.”